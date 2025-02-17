Shelters reach capacity as frigid temperatures approach Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the cold weather coming shelters in Omaha are operating at maximum capacity and trying to support neighbors without a home.

In south Omaha at the Stephen Center, the extreme cold ahead has them concerned. They know people on the streets need a place to stay overnight but the shelter is completely full for that. It's not stopping them from helping in other ways.

"Since we are full, we can take anyone else at this moment so we do as much as we possibly can, we say yes to as many services as we can without them coming in and becoming an actual client without them staying here," said Shannon McNeil, with the Stephen Center.

Those without a home can also get a sack lunch or just warm up for a while, like most shelters in our area, they are in need of coats, gloves, hats, jackets, sleeping bags and blankets. Donations can be dropped off at Stephen Center Monday through Friday, from 10am to 6pm.