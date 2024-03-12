Some neighbors concerned new development in Little Italy will invade their privacy

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Some neighbors in residential neighborhoods are concerned a new development will invade their privacy. The City already approved the $45 million dollar project to build 11 three foot story apartments.



The city will vote on rezoning some lots into residential lots.

Video shows areas where apartments will be built.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Eleven three story apartments are expected in this neighborhood near 8th and Pine streets.

Neighbors tell me they are concerned about privacy, which has one homeowner like Matthew Klimek who lives on hickory and Tenth street feeling like the development is in their backyard.

"We bought the home because you know i grew up in this street and this neighborhood all my life, it's a family area, this house has a nice big backyard, its got some privacy," says Klimek.

Klimek lives right behind the future buildings.

And this fence is what separates his yard to the lot.

The $45 million project to build 260 apartment units has already been approved. The plan is to build town-home style apartments around Pine Elementary School.

But to make it happen, City Council has to rezone the current parking lot and make it residential.

That is stirring up concern with neighbors.

"Our backyard border is an alley and our yard is sunken in, our yard is, so if these are three foot story apartment buildings, that's huge overbearing buildings just overlooking our backyard," says Klimek.

He hopes the new changes don't disturb the neighborhood.

"I mean ideally, I'd like the plans to change, but i don't think that is going to happen, but just respecting our privacy," he says.

Some neighbors tell me they plan on sharing their opinions at the City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon. They hope developers work with them through the difficult process.