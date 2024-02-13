South O Hit and run leaves sisters with physical, emotional scars and lots of bills

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —Two sisters in a terrible crash in South Omaha now left with mounting medical bills, the questions they ask left to be answered.



The accident happened on 32nd and L Street.

Both sisters are fearful medical and car expenses will mount up.

Video shows images of crash and the injuries it caused.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two women driving home from work, but after a serious accident, ended up in a hospital.

Now in addition to their physical injuries, they have financial ones too.

A bad crash caught on video, late last Friday night. Sisters Claudia and Marielos Cruz Medina were driving on l street near 32nd street.

They say they were rear-ended. The force of the crash throwing them forward, causing serious injuries. The driver of the car that hit them, took off.

Both women were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Claudia has broken ribs and a broken arm. Marielos has multiple cervical spine fractures. She, was driving.

Both women only speak Spanish, so I'm translating

“I just lost consciousness when they hit us, but when I got it back, I got out of the car to ask for help, but no one could,” says Cruz Medina.

They have car insurance but but not medical insurance. And without an at-fault driver identified, they fear they’ll have to cover their medical expenses.

“Police told me because they didn’t catch anyone, our insurance has to take care of all the costs,” she says.

Claudia remained unconscious until the next day but at the time of the accident, she says her biggest fear was not seeing her children again.

"It’s seeing death and knowing your kids are going to be helpless, I'm the only one they can count on right now," says Claudia.

The two were left with more than injuries.

"It's honestly terrible, the pain you feel internally is worse than the injuries," says Claudia.

There are still a lot of questions left to be answered but the first one these women want to find out is who hit them.