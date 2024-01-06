South Omaha residents happy new bridge helps traffic

(KMVT) OMAHA, Neb



Some residents feel relief since bridge re-opened

Video shows traffic on 42nd st bridge

Report shows how traffic increased on alternative roads

Nearly a 10 thousand cars difference in November of years 2022 and 2023



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You can see there's a lot of traffic using this new 42nd Street bridge near Interstate 80. I'm Maria Osnaya your South Omaha neighborhood reporter. It's been a month since construction wrapped up and I went to check with neighbors in this South Omaha area to see what the change is like for them.

This new bridge is much different than what used to be here, a bridge built in the 1960s. The old one closed in October 2022 and construction started two months later. That meant detours and difficulties for drivers.

Some residents like Jacob Suarez feel relieved since the new bridge opened in December. "I feel happy because were moving faster right now," says Suarez. He says the alternative routes added time to his daily commute, "5 or 10 minutes is a lot you know to get to work."

Central Sign Supplies co-owner Lee Klatt says they shifted their hours to get past the worst of the traffic tie ups and they're sticking to it."That kinda helped out quite a bit with people being able to make it here and everything," says Klatt.

One of the goals of the new bridge was to improve safety for drivers. Klatt says now he can better see the oncoming traffic

"Like I said its a lot nicer for leaving in and out and everything its a lot more convenient," he says.

On 42nd and D street I'm your neighborhood reporter Maria Osnaya.