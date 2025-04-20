South Omaha silos to be replaced with new apartments; town hall planned to share project details

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — These South Omaha silos are getting torn down to make room for a new apartment complex. On Monday, Omaha city councilman Ron Hug is hosting a town hall to share details about the project with neighbors.

The old grain elevator silos on 34th and Vinton have been here for decades but haven’t been used for years — leading many to wonder how they fit into the neighborhood’s future

Local developer Lite Development plans on converting them into 234 apartments and town homes across four buildings.

City councilman Ron Hug tells me some neighbors have concerns about the potential added traffic a complex like this would add…

“There’s a lot of questions. This property has been an eyesore and a safety hazard since the late 70’s. It’s been vacant that long.”

While some of the silos will remain, most will be torn down. At the town hall on Monday, project team members will be available to answer neighbors questions and to talk about how the project is progressing.

The town hall will take place at Jefferson Elementary School in the gym from 6:00-7:00 p.m.