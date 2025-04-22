South Omaha silos town hall highlights community concerns and development plans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This South Omaha neighborhood with an industrial past is about to get a makeover, but neighbors have questions. Developers are sharing their reason for investing in this space.



Lite Development wants to tear some of the old silos down and build an apartment complex.

There would be 233 units and 278 parking stalls on five acres of land.

Some neighbors have concerns—many over the added traffic the complex could bring.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This South Omaha neighborhood with an industrial past is about to get a makeover—but neighbors have questions. Near 34th and Vinton, these silos will be torn down to make room for a new apartment complex. Up the street at Jefferson Elementary, neighbors are meeting with local developers to learn more about the project.

For decades, these old grain elevator silos have sat empty. Now, the company Lite Development wants to tear some of them down and build an apartment complex. There would be 233 units and 278 parking stalls on five acres of land.

The remaining silos that won't be demolished will be incorporated into the design of the property.

At a community town hall hosted by Omaha City Councilman Ron Hug, developers shared details of the project with neighbors and their reason for investing in this space.

"We saw it as an opportunity to expand upon a great trail that's already there, access to jobs and density all around us, so we're really excited to just improve the site in general because it's been such an eyesore and really a safety hazard for so long,” said Patrick Mason, director of business development at Dicon Corporation, a company working with the development team.

But some neighbors have concerns—many over the added traffic the complex could bring.

"Like I say, traffic is bad enough as it is without all that over there, so," said Gayle Sanko.

In order to move forward with the project, the city is requiring developers to do a traffic study, which is currently ongoing.

"We just take our time backing out. That's what you have to do for progress. You can't just live in a shell, otherwise you're going to live with a downtrodden area and your property value is going to go down,” said Liz Kubat.

While some neighbors came and left with some concerns still remaining, others say they felt more comfortable with the project now that they know more.

"I think this is going to create a lot of good conversations that will, in the long run, help the neighborhood,” said Kathleen McCallister.

Developers will seek preliminary plat approval from the Omaha City Council next week before moving forward with finalizing the property entitlement and design.

If you want to stay in the know on project updates, Councilman Ron Hug is creating an email group. You can email him at ron.hug@cityofomaha.org.