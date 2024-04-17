Spring Cleaning: Opportunity for neighbors to get rid of trash too large for curbside pickup

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - What's a better way to welcome springtime than getting rid of things. Marrs Middle School in South Omaha; one of the many sites where the City of Omaha and neighborhood associations are working together to help neighbors dispose and recycle large and bulky items that can't be put out with your regular trash.



City-wide cleanup runs every Saturday through May 18

Video shows where you can take large items for recycling and disposal

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Starting Saturday, neighbors can bring old furniture, bicycles, televisions, and other listed items on City of Omaha's wasteline page to any of the following participating locations.

For any large appliances or tires: these are specific the sites to take them. For tires visit Peter Kiewit Institute on 67th Street and for appliances visit Prairie Lane Pool on Prairie Lane Drive.

If you have yard waste, it can only go to the City of Omaha's maintenance facility located at 52nd Dayton Street.

Neighborhood associations and volunteers will be around the sites ready to answer any questions; they will not help you unload.

The city-wide cleanup will be held in other parts of town every Saturday through May 18; you don't have to be a member of the neighborhood association to bring items.

For more information you can visit, Wasteline.org.