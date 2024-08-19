St. Stanislaus celebrates 50th annual Polish Festival

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Polka music, traditional food and beer.

The 50th annual polish festival took place at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on Sunday.

To make it happen, dozens of volunteers worked all summer creating over 20,000 handmade pierogis: a popular polish dumpling filled with kraut, potato and cheese.

And while the food is a big part of the event:

"Not only does it draw the polish community together, but it also draws for our faith so it's long standing and people wait for it every year,” said Terrie Martin, a member of the festival committee.

The event is one of the largest church festivals in Omaha with four polka bands, several food and drinks booths, games and rides for kids.