STAY OUT OF THE WATER: Wastewater being dumped into Missouri

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Flooding has caused wastewater plants in Sioux City and now Omaha to dump untreated sewage into the Missouri River. The city of Omaha is recommending people stay away from the water.



Jim Theiler with Omaha Public Works tells us the city feels like its in good shape to protect people, property and the environment.

Neighbors agree that its best to stay out of the water at this time.

The city says people can get safe access back to the river hopefully by July 2nd.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Stay out of the water. At the Missouri River Wastewater Plant where one million gallons of wastewater is being dumped into the river due to flooding.

It's not often untreated sewage is dumped into the river, but flooding has forced treatment plants like the one in Sioux City and Omaha to do so.

Jim Theiler with Omaha Public Works tells us, the city does everything it can to prevent it.

In this situation in Omaha, they've lost access to the Monroe Street Lift Station and the treatment plant doesn't have the ability to set up temporary flood measures there like they can here.

The city is recommending people avoid swimming, wading or even touching the water during this time and neighbors we spoke with agree.

"If you have cuts, open sores or if it gets in your eyes, your mouth and stuff it’s just not a good thing and you could end up being sick,” said Keryl Brady.

"I'm just hoping it doesn't get into our pipes where it goes into our sink and drinking water,” said Jordin Fisher.

With wastewater, there is a potential of exposure to bacteria in the river which is why public works is taking samples during this time to analyze the amount of E. coli bacteria.

"A lot of people swim in the river all the time but you know with all this water. I'm just not sure you know that it would be safe,” said Jennifer Finney.

Safety is a top priority for everyone on both sides of the river.

“Because if this fence wasn't here, people would be right down near the water,” said Sean Phillips.

Theiler says the good news is with the crest levels down, they feel they are in good shape to protect people, property and the environment.

The city says people can get safe access back to the river hopefully by July 2nd, but that it'll depend on rain that might impact the flow of water.