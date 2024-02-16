Streets in South O will look very different for pedestrians and mobile drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The city plans to build roundabouts, sidewalks, and curbs near 46th and Q street in South Omaha. It's the city's $16 million dollar effort to enhance public safety and mobility.



Video shows the streets included in the project for improvements.

On 48th and Q: A new roundabout and plans to widen the road.

Widening the road should help with safety concerns.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A lot of changes are coming to the streets of South Omaha.

It’s all a part of the 16 million dollar 48th Street Improvement Project, a city effort to enhance pedestrian safety and mobility.

Those changes run all the way from 48th and Q street all the way down south to Harrison street.

On 48th and Q will be a new roundabout, and for any concerns with the blocking wall from the cemetery on that corner, the city plans to widen the road there.

The street will be re-constructed into a 2-lane, 3-lane urban section, with a bike path, and height added to the sidewalks.

Walking on 48th street should be safer with the city widening the area to add curbs, and some storm sewers.

And for any neighbors whose yards stick out, they will have the opportunity to get retaining walls to prevent any erosion.