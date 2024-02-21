Students informed of job opportunities and awarded with scholarships at Latino Youth conference

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Representatives from organizations, businesses, and institutions gather to connect with high school students from all over the Metro to award thousands of dollars in scholarships and share information on job opportunities.



Video shows the participating schools and organizations who led the event.

Organizers say this is the first year the Latino conference is at full capacity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Juniors and seniors from all over Omaha got to learn and connect with organizations, businesses and institutions for job opportunities and scholarship awards.

Bellevue University hosted the conference where students listened to professionals from across Omaha, including many from Fortune 500 companies.

Students from ten different high schools took the field trip and some college students served as panelists to answer questions on the academic process.

College Saint Mary student Rocio Molina says, “Having at least one person in your life that can ease those anxieties or just help explain anything that you have a question about makes a really big difference. I know that it was like really hard for me at the beginning just so like even understand what going to college would take of me."

At the end of the conference Metro Community College, Bellevue University and College Saint Mary each awarded five one-thousand-dollar scholarships whil the University of Nebraska Kearney gave away a $24 thousand dollar scholarship to cover tuition and room and board.

Event organizers say this is the first year the conference was at capacity, and hopes it continues to grow.

