Take a look: Roads close for construction in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV)— Roads are closing for people who drive between Q street and 46th to 48th street. This is one leg to the city's $16-million dollar effort to enhance pedestrian safety and mobility.



Video shows roads closing for three months.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Drivers, If you use Q street listen up, there is a big closure to let you know about.

Construction starts today on this stretch of Q street between 46th and Q street.

Starting Monday, workers are working to widen the road and sidewalks: adding extra lanes for traffic.

This $16 million dollar project is part of a larger effort by the City of Omaha to improve pedestrian safety.

Drivers can expect to see the roads open back up in three months.