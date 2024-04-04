Neighbors in South Omaha want city help after street has becomes detour from road closure

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Too fast, too close. Neighbors on South 36th street want the city to step in after their street has become a detour. One neighbor says the fast moving traffic poses danger to her 7-year-old son who lives with disabilities.



Neighbor Alexie Herrman says speeders are common during high traffic hours.

Video shows clip of screeching tires on 36th Avenue in South Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Driving slow is important for some who live in this South Omaha neighborhood near 36th and O street. Neighbors are not happy that their street has become a short cut for drivers because of nearby construction on 36th street.

Part of South 36th street is closed for construction, and now drivers are using this neighborhood street as a detour.

Neighbror Alexie Herrmann shared a video of screeching tires.

"This started over a year ago, they closed 36th street so we started having traffic come down 36th Avenue, and so a lot of semis, a lot of heavy traffic, and people speeding, so then it went away, and yesterday they started it up again," says Herrmann.

Alexie herrmann has lived in the neighborhood for decades, and now fears the extra, fast-moving traffic because of the danger it poses to her 7-year-old son who lives with disabilities.

"Usually when its not so fast he can ride his bike and i can just slowly walk along, right now, if I am getting him in and out of the car, I really have to just be like okay, were going in the house," she says.

Now these neighbors are doing what they can to get drivers to pump the brakes. Reaching out to police, and placing these signs in their yards.

If you see the only signs out here are the signs neighbors have put out, the city hasn't put out anything about the speed limit on this street," says Herrmann.

She hopes for a lasting solution, or one that outlasts construction.

"It feels very stressful, it feels like i've been on edge, because it feels like an act and in its waiting to happen, so you're just kinda sitting here going oh every time you here that speeding is somebody gonna get hit," she says.

We reached out to OPD to confirm when officers will be dispatched, but are still waiting to hear back.