'Too Risky': Neighbors frustrated over piles of trash on a steep hill

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV)— Neighbors are frustrated over piles of trash that sit under roads and along some trails in South Omaha. Neighborhood associations have been requesting cleanup crews since September 2023.



Some neighborhood associations took matters into their own hands but decided they needed professional help.

Mayor's hotline says Parks and Rec is responsible for cleaning areas near trails.

Video shows spoiled items that sit under Gibson Road.

Some neighbors in South Omaha are still waiting for crews to clean up underneath Gibson Road and the areas along a neighboring trail.

I've been reaching out to city leaders to see when they'll send someone out.

Shoes, pillows, and plastic bags, are all items neighbors see under Gibson Road.

"It's not pleasant because of the trash, and it's uncomfortable for the homeless," says Areola.

"I’ve lived here for six months and that's what I’ve seen,” he says.

Beto Areola lives across the street from this trail. A place he walks his dog Chaser.

He says this is a problem that runs down this trail to the bottom of the hill, at South 12th Street.

Some neighborhood associations have gotten involved too, they tell me they've been reporting the issue to the city since September of last year.

Since then, they took matters into their own hands cleaning up some surrounding areas but they tell me, after seeing the slope of the hill and conditions of the trash, it became too risky.

President of the association, Stephen Bolger, says, "It's a small area, the professionals should take care of it".

I called the mayor's hotline who says it's parks and rec's responsibility to clean and maintain the areas near trails.

Parks and Rec told me they had not heard of any reports of trash in the area. A neighborhood association president showed me these emails that they've sent into the mayor's hotline to confirm they've reported the issue.

They tell me, they hope it's an issue that can get cleaned up soon.

"It's a minimal service for the community, taking care of trash," says Bolger.

"A little more clean, a little more safe in the area,” says Areola.