UPDATE: Eastbound lane closed on 36th & L St. bridge as NDOT makes a plan for repairs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are short-term repairs underway on the 36th and L St. bridge after the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) completed their survey of the area on Wednesday.

NDOT tells us they've closed the eastbound lane because part of the patch that they did last Friday was something they felt needed attention.

They are now looking at the data maintenance crews got from the survey and comparing it to what we see on the bridge. From there, they say they'll make a plan.

If you have concerns about this bridge, Councilman Ron Hug is hosting a South O Town Hall on Monday at 6:00 p.m. It'll be in room 120, in the ITC building at MCC's South O campus.

NDOT says the lane will open back up sometime early next week.

