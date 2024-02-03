Warm weather brings out entrepreneurs in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) ——-



This street vendor is focused on a dream, one day at a time.

He makes custom bracelets in less than five minutes.

Tepetzi says he encounters prejudiced comments even on sunny days.

Video shows all items he stocks on the cart.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In South Omaha there’s a line of work unlike anywhere else in the metro where I met a man who’s pushing hard to make his dreams come true.

After days and days of cold weather Mario Tepetzi was excited to get to work in the area. He only speaks Spanish, so I’m translating for him.

“ It's the first time were out here because of the weather, it’s been cold, or there's a lot of wind, doesn't let me work,” says Tepetzi.

This cart is his mobile store. He stocks it with religious icons, stuffed animals, toys for kids, and bracelets. It’s just one of the ways he makes money to support himself.

"When I do sell, I’m optimistic, the next day I get back out and am hopeful of getting ahead and little by little make progress," he says.

When its possible, he takes jobs for a concrete company, otherwise, he’s here chatting with customers, and smiling at drivers. Tepetzi moved to Omaha from Los Angeles less than two years ago. He's originally from Puebla, Mexico, where he learned how to make bracelets like these.

"The bracelets that we work on can be made to your liking with design, name, or however you'd like it, we can do it," says Tepetzi.

Right now, his cart is mobile, but Mario has dreams of being a permanent fixture in South Omaha. "One product at a time and in the long run, I’ll be able to open up my store," he says.

While Mario wants to be here, he's not so sure everyone wants him around. "Being brown can sometimes attract mean looks, and I know it sounds bad, but I just ignore it," says Tepetzi.

Choosing instead to focus on the good he can bring to this community.

"It makes me happy when parents buy toys for the kids and I see them smile," he says.

One toy, statue, or bracelet at a time.