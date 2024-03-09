'Warmer weather, larger crowd': Omaha leaders gear up for 146th Saint Patrick's Day Parade

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV)— An event some are looking forward to, Omaha’s 146th St. Patricks’s parade. Its an opportunity to celebrate culture and raise money for charities.



Meet the organizers of one of the year's biggest celebrations

Video shows preview of Omaha's St Patrick's Day Parade.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

These streets will look a lot busier Saturday afternoon, as Omaha gears up for one of the year’s biggest celebrations. 15th and Howard streets is the start point for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Parade director Chris Langdon says, “It means the world to me, cause I celebrate my Irish heritage pretty strongly so, this event means a lot to me.”

This will be Omaha’s 146th parade.

It’ll be a fun family event,

Langdon expects about 8,000 people downtown

“There's gonna be a diverse group of people, we’ll have marching with us, it’ll be a good celebration of Irish and Omaha culture,” he says.

Local business owners hope the weather brings the luck of the Irish.

Bar owner Frank Vance says, "Like I said, we haven’t had a good parade day, weather wise for probably two to three years, and the crowds will just be tremendous.”

And Parade organizer Tim Lonergan reminds us what’s important about tomorrow.

“The Irish came to this country poor and hungry, so we’d like to give money to those type of organizations in the City of Omaha," he says.

The parade starts at 15th and Harney at 11 A.M. and ends at 14th and Howard Streets. If you are driving in the area Saturday morning, be prepared for some street closures.