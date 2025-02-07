Warmth for Winter coat drive donations making a difference for neighbors in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Staying warm during the winter is unfortunately, something many in our communities struggle with. KMTV has partnered with Heartland Hope Mission and Godfathers Pizza to help those in need.



Amanda DeVries with Heartland Hope Mission says because of rising costs, more neighbors are coming to them in need of clothes, especially at this time of year.

In 2021, DeVries says 65% of neighbors they serve needed clothing. Now, that number is at 95%.

Carolyn DeJaynes is one of those neighbors who came to the nonprofit for help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's the last weekend to donate a coat for our Warmth for Winter Coat Drive. KMTV has partnered with Heartland Hope Mission and Godfathers Pizza to help our neighbors in need.

So far, we've been able to dodge all the snow, but the cold weather is one thing we can't escape.

Staying warm during these bitter cold months is unfortunately, something many in our communities struggle with.

"I was looking at next week's forecast and it looked like there it’s going to be like 10 degrees…”

And inflation hasn't helped. Amanda DeVries with Heartland Hope Mission says because of rising costs, more neighbors are coming to them in need of clothes, especially at this time of year.

"So, what that means for us as a nonprofit organization is people come to us looking specifically for warm clothing, coats, gloves, scarves, mittens,” said DeVries.

In 2021, DeVries says 65% of neighbors they serve needed clothing. Now, that number is at 95%.

Carolyn DeJaynes is one of those neighbors who came to the nonprofit for help.

She says it can get pretty cold walking to the places she needs to go in the winter so she's grateful for places like this.

"Walking to places like the grocery store. I go to not only here, but I'll go up to the street to the Dollar General."

DeJaynes was able to grab a coat at no cost, thanks to the generous donations from neighbors all across the metro.

While all sizes are appreciated, kids’ sizes are always in the greatest demand.

"Kids grow out of their winter clothing every year. So, as we're as adults we can make that stretch over several years with kids it's just not possible, they grow out of those items,” said DeVries.

Remember, Sunday is the last day to donate. So, if you've got some winter gear hanging around you don't wear anymore, come drop it off at a Godfathers Pizza near you.