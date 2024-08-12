'What's it going to take?': Neighbors concerned with 36th and L St. bridge damage

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There's a new patch to fix a hole on the 36th and L Street bridge. It's one of several and neighbors worry that the bridge won't last much longer without more permanent repairs.



NDOT says repairs are currently slated for 2029 but with an increase in concern from the community, NDOT discussed this weekend moving the project up a year, depending on funding.

"That's five years away. If it's someone's walking or driving under this bridge and a piece of concrete falls through their windshield it, it could be a death sentence.”

Video shows debris falling from gaping holes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a well-traveled road and bridge but after it's been patched up not one, not two, but multiple times neighbors are concerned with its safety.

A new patch to fix a hole on the 36th and L Street bridge. Take a look at this video taken a few days ago. You can see debris falling down as cars pass overhead.

It's just the most recent one. In May, we showed you this hole in another section of the bridge.

It's something workers at Tasman Omaha have to deal with daily. Their plant sits just below the bridge.

Plant Manager Richard Kercheval tells us it's frustrating and he's worried for himself and his workers safety

"What's it going to take, someone to get hurt?"

Debra Smith has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years and agrees.

But it's not just the holes that she says are the problem:

"There's railings that have come detached from the bridge and then the north side of the bridge is especially bad where they've closed that whole sidewalk off because it has dropped down and now, they've got these supports holding it up so that it doesn't drop any further,” said Smith.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is in charge of the bridge's maintenance.

NDOT says repairs are currently slated for 2029 but with an increase in concern from the community, NDOT discussed this weekend moving the project up a year, depending on funding.

"But I don't know if it's going to hold out that long,” said Kercheval.

"That's five years away. If it's someone's walking or driving under this bridge and a piece of concrete falls through their windshield it, it could be a death sentence,” said Smith.

Omaha Councilman Ron Hug will host a town hall Monday the 19th at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the issue with neighbors at the MCC South Omaha campus in the ITC building, room 120.

NDOT says the bridge is safe to drive on.

NDOT maintenance crews will be out as early as Tuesday to survey the area following the recent increase in structural damage.