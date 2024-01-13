Workers shovel snow during winter storm

Outside workers shovel snow for hours in brutal conditions

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I checked in with the few people i've seen out in these weather conditions. Pedro Gaspar tells me he's been out here working for hours who I asked how long he plans to be out.

Meet outside worker Pedro Gaspar who told me his workers are unpredictable. "Until the snow stops, who knows when that will be," he says.

This guy is working in the cold and based off what he told me, they have to keep going till the snow slows down. This is what it looks like at 20th and Dodge Street. He's one of 15 people who are out here working.

That seemed to catch up with Gasper. He has been out here for hours. His clothes are layered with snow. He told me the blood flow he gets from working makes it easier.

Take a look at the snow blowing left and right, that seemed to catch up with Gaspar. I asked him, "are you colder now that your clothes are layered with snow?"

He told me, "not really, just because were working."

"Are you cold?"

"Yes, it's cold."

"How cold?"

"Very cold," he says.

Take a look at the snow blowing left and right. I tried shoveling myself but the amount of snowfall made it difficult. I also want to show you how the snow is piling up. On a hill, the snow was 3-4 inches up to my knees, which means there's plenty more to do for guys like Gasper.

