20-year-old college student from Henderson, IA might be the youngest mayor in the United States

HENDERSON, Iowa (KMTV) — A 20-year-old college student is possibly the youngest, currently serving mayor in the United States after winning election in Henderson, Iowa. It also appears she might be youngest female mayor in U.S. history. KMTV could only find a reference to a 21-year-old woman who took office last year.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

20-Year-Old Might be Youngest Mayor in America

RELATED | 21-year-old college student elected mayor of Silver City, Iowa by just 2 votes

RELATED | 18-year-old Mills County Supervisor sworn in: 'There’s a lot at stake for young people'

Eva Fipps was sworn in as mayor of the Mills County town of 144 residents. She joins two other young, elected officials in the county: 19-year-old County Supervisor Jack Sayers and 21-year-old Silver City Mayor Joseph Jaworski.

The idea to run for mayor came from a neighbor, Henderson City Clerk Candace Knop, who Fipps would visit during her regular runs through town.

"...and she goes 'you should run for mayor!'" Fipps said.

Knop confirmed she encouraged Fipps.

"Well, because we need fresh blood," Knop said.

Fipps said it was a last minute decision, but interest in public service has deep roots. She served as a page in the Iowa House of Representatives and participated in the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program.

"It really is geared towards the kids that want to make a difference," Fipps said.

Her path to politics was also influenced by Sayers, now her nextdoor neighbor, who gave a presentation to her high school class about the legislative page program.

"There was people who inspired me and I kinda hoped that I'd be able to inspire others..." Sayers said.

Still in college and planning for law school, Fipps said her top priority will be revitalizing Henderson.

"I would love nothing more to just see our town flourish again," she said.

Henderson has a history of producing successful politicians, including a Speaker of the Iowa House Bill Harbor, and U.S. Congressman Bill Scherle. Fipps is excited to add her name to the town's political legacy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

