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20-year-old Mills County Supervisor Jack Sayers cited for alcohol possession

Mills County Supervisor Jack Sayers, 20, has been cited for possessing alcohol in an incident investigated by Pottawattamie County.
20-year-old Mills County Supervisor Jack Sayers cited for alcohol possession
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GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Jack Sayers, a 20-year-old Mills County Supervisor, has been cited for underage possession of alcohol.

According to the citation, the alleged incident happened on September 26 in Mills County, but it was investigated by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. This is a first offense and Sayers could face a fine of approximately $350.

Sayers made headlines two years ago when he was elected to public office at just 18 years old.

In a statement to KMTV Sayers said: "I have cooperated with all authorities. While I have been given the citation, I have not been found guilty or have had the chance to follow through with the allegation within the confines of the legal system. I am proud of my clean record and will respect the outcome of the legal process."

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