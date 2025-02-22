'A very resilient community': Minden receives federal money for affordable housing project

MINDEN, Iowa (KMTV) — A federal grant for disaster recovery will help Minden develop six affordable housing units with help from Habitat for Humanity and a Neola-based builder.



“Minden has proven to be a very resilient community and we are just happy to be part of the long-term rebuilding,” said Blake Johnson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Council Bluffs

There are income requirements: families can have no more than 80% of the median household income for the area. Depending on the size of the family, the income cap will vary. In the Omaha-Council Bluffs area, a family of four with an income of $87,000 would qualify.

Mayor Kevin Zimmerman thinks the development will attract young families or older adults: "We got people that live in Omaha and drive to Minden to work. And we've got people who live in Minden and drive to Omaha to work."

WATCH BELOW

As Minden continues to rebuild following April's tornadoes, six new affordable housing units will be constructed on an empty block. It's thanks to federal disaster recovery money and local partners.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Blake Johnson, Habitat for Humanity: “Affordable housing is so necessary.”

As Minden continues to rebuild following April's tornadoes, six new affordable housing units will be constructed on this block. I'm Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel.

I'm here because the community recently announced it's getting federal funding to help make this new neighborhood a reality.

Mayor Kevin Zimmerman: "We got a lot of homes that are getting either framed out or finished up."

That was in November, the last time I met with Minden mayor Kevin Zimmerman.

Earlier this month, the town announced it was awarded more than a million dollars in federal money to build six new duplex units.

“Minden has proven to be a very resilient community and we are just happy to be part of the long-term rebuilding,” said Blake Johnson.

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs Executive Director Blake Johnson told me neighbors asked if federal budget cuts will affect this project. It shouldn't. He says the money was already distributed to the state.

Habitat and a Neola-based builder will use it to develop land purchased by the city and the homes will sell for $175,000.

“The budget to actually build them is quite a bit higher than that. But that’s where that grant comes in,” Johnson said.

It's a big deal says Zimmerman. The town lost population and businesses after the storm and there was already a housing shortage in Pottawattamie County.

"We got people that live in Omaha and drive to Minden to work. And we've got people who live in Minden and drive to Omaha to work," said the mayor.

He thinks it will attract young professionals or downsizing seniors.

There are income requirements: families can have no more than 80% of the median household income for the area.

Depending on the size of the family, the income cap will vary. In the Omaha-Council Bluffs area, a family of four with an income of $87,000 would qualify.

“Creating affordable housing is for everybody. It is for hardworking families...”

