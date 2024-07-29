ABORTION BAN: Clinics from neighboring states expect more patients from Iowa as 6-week ban begins

As a new Iowa law restricting abortions takes effect, out-of-state abortion providers expect to see more women from Iowa in their clinics.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As of Monday morning, an Iowa law took effect banning most abortions after approximately six weeks of pregnancy.

With abortion care restricted, some pregnant Iowans are already making plans to travel out of state.

Speaking at an abortion clinic in Bloomington, Minnesota on Friday, Peggy Flanagan, the state's Lt. Governor had a message for Iowans.

"Let me just be clear, for our friends in Iowa, you are welcome here, there are people who will provide care for you," Flanagan said.

Maggie DeWitte, Executive Director of Pulse Life Advocates in West Des Moines, a group opposing abortion, celebrated Iowa's new law.

"We are here to protect all life,” said DeWitte. “And that includes from the moment of conception. And that's really our gold standard. And so we are going to keep fighting until all babies and all women are protected here in Iowa."

Meanwhile, organizations advocating for legal abortion, such as the Iowa Abortion Access Fund, were planning on more women going out of state for abortion care.

Lyz Lenz a board member with Iowa Abortion Access Fund said, "...But the costs of accessing it, especially if you have to go somewhere out of state or drive somewhere for the care you need can be really hard."

The Iowa Abortion Access Fund has a new partnership with the Chicago Abortion Fund. The Chicago fund says 465 Iowans have reached out to them since the 2022 Supreme Court Dobbs decision that gave states more control over abortion laws.

Iowa Right to Life celebrated the law, posting on social media: "Life is winning! Iowa ends almost all abortions today. Abortions will drop by an estimated 97% thanks to the heartbeat bill."

While we won't know the effects of the ban for months or maybe years, organizations like Planned Parenthood in neighboring states – including in Nebraska – are preparing for more patients from Iowa.