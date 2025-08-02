Anita marks 150 years with weekend-long celebration amid signs of growth

ANITA, Iowa (KMTV) — Signs are going up and new mulch is being spread as Anita prepares for its sesquicentennial celebration this weekend, marking 150 years of community history.

"It's just a wonderful little community, everybody helps each other, and it's just been an amazing experience," Ann Thelen said.

The weekend festivities represent the culmination of three years of work for the sesquicentennial committee, led by Thelen.

"At a meeting one night they just decided to elect me president and I didn't refuse," she said.

The 1986 graduate of Anita High School, Thelen has witnessed changes over the years.

"Anita's a little smaller than it used to be, we have maybe a few less businesses, but we're starting to see a growth now," Thelen said.

The community has implemented creative solutions to finance new housing developments and neighbors point to new businesses downtown.

Firefighter Tim Ronfeldt said Anita Fire and Rescue usually has volunteers available for emergencies despite nationwide shortages in rural areas.

"My only concern is that we need to get some young people involved in the fire department. It's a major commitment but I think they can step up and do it," Ronfeldt said.

The birthday celebration coincides with a crucial fundraiser for the fire department.

"This will be our 57th year for our steak fry," Ronfeldt said.

He says they'll grill 250 steak sandwiches Friday and 1,300 steaks from a local meat locker on Saturday night.

What makes this celebration particularly special for residents is that it will serve as a community-wide reunion, including class reunions.

"My brother's going to be playing (in a band) Saturday night. He's coming home and he hasn't been home for a long time," Thelen said.

The weekend's events include bands, parades, pop-up museums, and carnival activities, all free to the public.

"I think it's important always to, to celebrate your heritage. I mean, we're celebrating 150 years, we're still here, we're still a vibrant community," Thelen said.

Anita's celebration continues through Sunday. For more information, visit anitawhaleofatown.org.

