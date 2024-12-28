Avian influenza risk for humans low; but future mutations could cause problems

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reported the first human case of Avian Influenza (H5N1) in Iowa last week. Dr. Mark Rupp, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at Nebraska Medical Center, says that it's not a big risk to humans as of right now.



There is no documented person-to-person spread of the disease and most people who contract it work with birds.

Dr. Rachel Ruden, a veterinarian and biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says there are cases of mammal-to-mammal transmission. That is a concern.

Ruden says to use common sense and avoid handling sick birds or wildlife.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reported the first human case of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on December 20.

Since we recently emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic I wondered if this virus could turn into another pandemic.

"These aren't the issues of science fiction, these are real."

Dr. Mark Rupp is a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the Nebraska Medical Center.

Katrina: "Where are we with this virus and the risks to people?

Rupp: "So, I think that the H5N1 Avian influenza is something that we need to be aware of and keep a close eye on. But, in that we have not seen person-to-person spread of this virus, it is of limited danger to humans."

The case reported in Iowa was relatively mild, said Rupp, and the infected person worked closely with a flock of commercial poultry.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resouces has been monitoring the presence of Avian Flu in Iowa's wild birds since 2022.

DNR veterinarian and ecologist, Dr. Rachel Ruden, says there’s no reason to panic.

"People are generally safe from this virus in our day-to-day lives," Ruden said.

There are no known cases of the virus spreading from human-to-human, and the public health officials would like to keep that way, but the more it spreads the more likely the virus could mutate.

"... And we've had some spillover into multiple mammal species," said Rupp.

"We know that there are some of these barn cats that have contracted influenza from consuming infected milk from dairy cows, so that's an example of mammal-to-mammal," said Ruden.

"And then if it gains that ability to transmit to humans to humans, that's where we have the real concern being mounted," said Rupp.

To aid that, infectious disease experts want to limit the spread.

"Taking a common sense approach,” said Ruden.”You know, like not handling sick birds."

Ruden says it's important to report sick and dead wild animals to your local wildlife management officers.

