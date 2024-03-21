Avoca 7-year-old has men's basketball bracket filled out, wants Cyclones to win it all

AVOCA, Iowa (KMTV) — Seven-year-old Owen Hansen, from Avoca, Iowa, was super-excited to see his Iowa State Cyclones play in the NCAA tournament in Omaha on Thursday. He says he filled out his bracket and has the ISU beating TCU in the tournament finals.

Owen was at the Avoca Foodland helping his mom with the East Pottawattamie County grocery carts races, a donation drive for local food pantries.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Avoca, Iowa, meet seven-year-old Owen Hansen. I'm Katrina Markel, your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter.

Owen is a Cyclone fan who headed to Omaha to catch the free practice on Wednesday.

He's pretty confident in his bracket, where ISU is in the finals: "I want it to be Iowa State vs. TCU and Iowa State wins...

Katrina: "What do think the odds are of Iowa State being in the finals?"

Owen: "There's better teams because we're a two-seed ... There's a lot of possibilities. They could lose first game."

Owen says he thinks he'll see an ISU victory over South Dakota State when he's in the crowd Thursday.

In Avoca, I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.