Avoca bakery, other businesses struggling during water restrictions

AVOCA, Iowa (KMTV) — Several communities in five southwest Iowa counties are on a boil order. They're also being asked to conserve water. It's huring a wide-range of businesses that need clean water, including Raddberry's bakery in Avoca.

"We went from being slammed every day to basically no business, so it’s definitely been very hard," said Andrea Radd, owner of Raddberry's.

“You know, it's one thing to have to make personal sacrifices, it's another when it's your financial well-being," said Tyler Trout, the city administrator for Avoca.

A lack of rainfall over the last five years has resulted in low well levels, says the general manager of Regional Water.

The regional water shortage is hurting businesses in Avoca. I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel, and I spoke with a bakery owner who’s worried about keeping her doors open.

Andrea Radd owns Raddberry's Bakery. It’s one of several businesses across five counties struggling under severe water restrictions.

"We went from being slammed every day to basically no business, so it’s definitely been very hard," said Radd.

She boils a limited amount of tap water and buys bottled water. Radd can’t make one of her popular items — bagels — because they’re boiled.

“Customers have not been coming in because they’re afraid,” she said.

City Administrator Tyler Trout spoke on behalf of neighbors like Andrea at a regional water board meeting.

“You know, it's one thing to have to make personal sacrifices, it's another when it's your financial well-being," he said.

Gary Soetmelk says he’s doing what he can to conserve water.

Katrina: “So, Gary, how are you doing laundry?”

Gary: “Right now, we’re taking it to our son’s in Omaha instead of doing our own at home.”

“People are doing their part,” said Trout.

Tom Kallman — Regional Water General Manager — isn’t getting a lot of sleep right now.

Katrina: “What is the number one issue with this water crisis?”

Kallman: “The number one issue that is affecting our ability to produce water is the drought.”

Kallman told me regional water has been trying to find an access point to deeper aquifers. Harlan recently drilled down and hit the Dakota Aquifer, but so far they’ve had no luck.

To get the word out about the boil order, Avoca got creative.

“We had a firetruck go through with a P.A. — you know, Paul Revere style,” Trout said.

Kallman says a long-term solution to water troubles should be in place by October. In the meantime, a temporary pump is expected to bring water in from Council Bluffs next week.

In Avoca, I'm Katrina Markel.

