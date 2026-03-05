Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bill allowing community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees passes Iowa House in bipartisan vote

A new pilot program would allow Iowa community colleges located at least 50 miles from a 4-year college to offer a limited number of high-demand bachelor's degrees.
A bill that would allow Iowa community colleges to offer four-year degrees has passed the Iowa House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote.

PREVIOUS STORY | Iowa Western could soon offer 4-year degrees as legislature advances community college bill

The legislation creates a pilot program for Iowa community colleges to offer a limited number of high-demand bachelor's degrees. Community colleges must be located at least 50 miles from the main campus of a four-year institution to participate or nearby universities cannot offer the bachelor's degree being taught at the community college.

Rep. Timi Brown-Powers (D-Black Hawk County) voted for the bill, but said she understands why private colleges oppose it.

"And I understand why they have angst with this bill. They are concerned about their overall enrollment. And I know the regent colleges are looking at their overall enrollment," Brown-Powers said on the House floor.

Rep. Jennifer Konfrst (D-Polk County) voted against the bill.

"If we're going to offer this program to students who are looking for bachelor's degrees at community colleges, that we actually find ways to fund it because otherwise we're making a promise to students that we can't fulfill," Konfrst said.

Rep. Brent Siegrist (R-Pottawattamie County) told me he's hopeful the Senate will take this up and pass it out of committee. He points out 24 other states have similar programs.

