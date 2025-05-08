Lied Public Library Clarinda took it's book bike to Garfield Elementary School for Bike & Roll to School Day. Each student who walked, or rode a bicycle or scooter, to school got a free book to from Library Director Andrew Hoppmann.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

BOOK PEDALER: Clarinda librarian cycles books through town

Connie Richardson with the Clarinda Library Foundation: "One young man said 'I don't think my teacher has this book so after I read it I'm going to give it to my teacher."

About a month ago Hoppmann introduced the library's book bike to the community. He can bring it to families at a ballgame or ride it into a local nursing home, bringing the library into the community.

Hoppmann: "We can actually load it up with about 300 pounds of books and other library materials."

WATCH THE SHORT VERSION HERE

Clarinda library brings book bike to school kids

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Clarinda kids went to school by the power of their own legs for Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day. I'm southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and — once they got to school — they got an extra special treat.

Andrew Hoppmann: "You can pick out a chapter book. You can never have too many books, right?"

Bike and Roll to School Day is part of a nation-wide effort to promote safe routes to school and physical activity.

And at Garfield Elementary in Clarinda one more thing...

Andrew Hoppmann: "We can actually load it up with about 300 pounds of books and other library materials."

Lied library director Andrew Hoppmann rolled out the book bike a month ago.

Volunteer Scott Brown: "I helped Andrew put the book bike together and I can tell you it's not easy to ride."

Andrew (showing the book bike): "We have the umbrella for shade for the hot summer days when we're at the ball field."

Any kids who walked, cycled, or scooted to school got to pick out a free book.

Katrina: "What are you learning about?"

Maddox: "Um, colonist settlements?"

Twins Maddox and Janson showed me their new books. Their mom, Cassie Eberly, is the school's literacy coordinator.

Cassie: "Normally we maybe have two or three kids ride their bikes and today the rack was overflowing."

Connie Richardson with the Clarinda Library Foundation: "One young man said 'I don't think my teacher has this book so after I read it I'm going to give it to my teacher."

And it's not just for kids.

Hoppmann: "We can even ride this into the nursing home."

Eberly: "Also just kind of helps build that relationship between Andrew and the community."

PA system: "Everybody can have a fantastic day, be kind, be strong and be well."

I'm Katrina Markel, your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporte,r in Clarinda.

