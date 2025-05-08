Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouthwest Iowa

Actions

BOOK PEDALER: Clarinda librarian cycles books through town

Poster image.jpg
KMTV
Poster image.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Lied Public Library Clarinda took it's book bike to Garfield Elementary School for Bike & Roll to School Day. Each student who walked, or rode a bicycle or scooter, to school got a free book to from Library Director Andrew Hoppmann.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

BOOK PEDALER: Clarinda librarian cycles books through town

  • Connie Richardson with the Clarinda Library Foundation: "One young man said 'I don't think my teacher has this book so after I read it I'm going to give it to my teacher."
  • About a month ago Hoppmann introduced the library's book bike to the community. He can bring it to families at a ballgame or ride it into a local nursing home, bringing the library into the community.
  • Hoppmann: "We can actually load it up with about 300 pounds of books and other library materials."

WATCH THE SHORT VERSION HERE

Clarinda library brings book bike to school kids

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Clarinda kids went to school by the power of their own legs for Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day. I'm southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and — once they got to school — they got an extra special treat.

Andrew Hoppmann: "You can pick out a chapter book. You can never have too many books, right?"

Bike and Roll to School Day is part of a nation-wide effort to promote safe routes to school and physical activity.

And at Garfield Elementary in Clarinda one more thing...

Andrew Hoppmann: "We can actually load it up with about 300 pounds of books and other library materials."

Lied library director Andrew Hoppmann rolled out the book bike a month ago.

Volunteer Scott Brown: "I helped Andrew put the book bike together and I can tell you it's not easy to ride."

Andrew (showing the book bike): "We have the umbrella for shade for the hot summer days when we're at the ball field."

Any kids who walked, cycled, or scooted to school got to pick out a free book.

Katrina: "What are you learning about?"

Maddox: "Um, colonist settlements?"

Twins Maddox and Janson showed me their new books. Their mom, Cassie Eberly, is the school's literacy coordinator.

Cassie: "Normally we maybe have two or three kids ride their bikes and today the rack was overflowing."

Connie Richardson with the Clarinda Library Foundation: "One young man said 'I don't think my teacher has this book so after I read it I'm going to give it to my teacher."

And it's not just for kids.

Hoppmann: "We can even ride this into the nursing home."

Eberly: "Also just kind of helps build that relationship between Andrew and the community."

PA system: "Everybody can have a fantastic day, be kind, be strong and be well."

I'm Katrina Markel, your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporte,r in Clarinda.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood