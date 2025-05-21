Watch Now
Bottled Water available for Regional Water customers affected by red-level advisory

The Regional Water office in Avoca will be distributing bottled water to affected customers who did not receive water in Persia.
    There will another bottled water distribution for Regional Water customers on Wednesday and Thursday evening.
    BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

    I’m Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel.

    Regional water customers in a five-county area remain under a level-red advisory for water usage.

    That means restricted water usage, which is being monitored in the affected communities, and boiling tap water.

    On Wednesday and Thursday, between 5 and 7 p.m., bottled water will be distributed to affected customers who did not already receive water in Persia. The regional water office in Avoca is the distribution site.

    Local officials still expect a temporary pump to be connected to Council Bluffs water by the end of the week.

