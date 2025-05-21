Bottled Water available for Regional Water customers affected by red-level advisory

There will another bottled water distribution for Regional Water customers on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel.

Regional water customers in a five-county area remain under a level-red advisory for water usage.

That means restricted water usage, which is being monitored in the affected communities, and boiling tap water.

On Wednesday and Thursday, between 5 and 7 p.m., bottled water will be distributed to affected customers who did not already receive water in Persia. The regional water office in Avoca is the distribution site.

Local officials still expect a temporary pump to be connected to Council Bluffs water by the end of the week.

