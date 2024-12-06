CHANGING LIVES: Southwest Iowa gets more resources for victims of child abuse

ATLANTIC, Iowa (KMTV) — Project Harmony, an Omaha nonprofit that advocates for children who are victims of abuse, also serves 16 counties in Southwest Iowa. At the moment, caregivers in Iowa have to drive into Omaha for children to receive services, but that's about to change with the opening of a satellite office in Atlantic.



Amanda Bireline is the Chief Operating Officer of Cass Health: "Those families and those kids have access quicker, closer and we've been able to meet their needs in a way that we've never been able to do before."

"This really can be the beginning of a healing process for that child and family," said Project Harmony Vice President of Children's Services Colleen Brazil.

Cass County Sheriff's Office Investigator Ben Bartholomew says that driving more than hour into the city is a lot to ask of families, especially when they are already traumatized and may have limited financial resources.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every year about 300 Southwest Iowa children who have experienced abuse, receive services from Project Harmony.

I'm neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Atlantic.

I'm here because Project Harmony is opening a satellite office to better service those kids.

"This is about changing the trajectory of someone's life," said Amanda Bireline.

Right now, the Southwest Iowa families who get support from Project Harmony have to drive into Omaha.

Project Harmony is partnering with Cass Health to provide services to victims of child abuse closer to home.

Cass County Investigator Ben Bartholomew says about half the cases he investigates are sex crimes and, of those, half involve underaged victims. Many of those victims, he told me, have a lower socioeconomic status and getting to the city for help is out of reach.

"You might have a single parent who has to make a decision on 'Do I go to work today to support the family? Or do I take a day off to support my child?'" Bartholomew said.

Project Harmony services range from forensic interviews to medical exams and advocacy. Vice President of Children's Services Colleen Brazil told me one-in-ten children will be a victim of sexual abuse before they reach the age of 18.

"There is research to suggest that early traumatic childhood events impact the course of a life," Bireline said.

And this partnership, Bireline told me, will give families access to care sooner, lessening the negative impacts.

Project Harmony recommends that anyone with any questions check out its website. They'll start seeing clients here in Atlantic on Dec. 19.

