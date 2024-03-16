CHEMICAL SPILL: Questions remain after liquid fertilizer spills into southwest Iowa river

RED OAK, Iowa (KMTV) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a liquid fertilizer spill into the East Nishna River out the outskirts of Red Oak. It's recommended that people with wells near the river — including for livestock — get the water tested for nitrates.



Authorities believe it started on Friday night. Liquid nitrogen and ammonia leaked from a tank at NEW Cooperative, spilled into a containment pool, and flowed into the river.

The chemicals, used for fertilizer, flowed several miles downstream to Missouri, killing fish.

NEW Cooperative says it's working the the DNR on the cleanup.

Residents with private wells near the river should call their local public health department to have their water tested for free — including wells used by livestock.

CONTACT: Montgomery County Public Health

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m along the banks of the East Nishna River in Red Oak. You can kind of see it here behind me.

I'm your Southwest Iowa reporter Katrina Markel and, on Monday morning, Montgomery County Emergency Services were alerted to a chemical spill that happened just right (reporter moves camera) over here.

Authorities believe it started on Friday night. Liquid nitrogen and ammonia leaked from a tank at NEW Cooperative, spilled into a containment pool and flowed into the river.

The chemicals, used for fertilizer, flowed several miles downstream to Missouri, killing fish.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator, Brian Hamman, says the Iowa Department of Natural Resources takes the lead from here.

“They do the investigation of the incident, they do all the cleanup or recommend what they have to clean up, or how they have to cleanup. Obviously, that’s all on the NEW Cooperative,” said Hamman.

NEW Cooperative sent a statement to me, Friday afternoon: “Upon discovery of the spill, management immediately initiated containment protocols as per our established safety procedures. We promptly notified the appropriate local authorities and regulatory agencies and have been working diligently in close cooperation with them ever since.”

In the meantime, Hamman wants neighbors to be careful about misinformation and recommends seeking updates from local news media or government agencies.

“On their official accounts, they’re putting out their press releases. Obviously, on the local side, when we don’t have jurisdiction or authority over the incident, we don’t have control over the timeline of the press releases or the content. I think that’s probably been the biggest concern from the locals ... In this day and age, social media is so big. The rumors run wild,” said Hamman.

Residents with private wells near the river should call their local public health department to have their water tested for free — including wells used by livestock. The DNR says concentrations of the liquid nitrogen fertilizer are higher due to low water levels in the river.

In Red Oak, I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

