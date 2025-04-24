CITY TO CITY: Bike ride supports organizations in Glenwood and Plattsmouth

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) – The City to City bike ride is a 25 mile round trip between Glenwood and Plattsmouth. The fundraiser supports Happy Paws, a pet rescue in Plattsmouth and the Glenwood Fire Department.



The City to City bike ride is 25 mile round trip between Gleenwood and Plattsmouth.

The ride supports Glenwood Fire Department and Happy Paws

The bike ride starts at 8 a.m. Sunday. Neighbors can start at the Glenwood Fire Department or Hyvee in Plattsmouth.

Meatloaf, a puppy who is up for adoption out of Happy Paws, a pet rescue in Plattsmouth.

Happy Paws is participating for its first time in the City to City bike ride, a fundraiser where neighbors ride 25 miles round trip between Plattsmouth and Glenwood, Iowa.

The organization helps pay for vaccinations and surgeries. It is also the only pet rescue in Plattsmouth.

Fundraisers like these are important because they rely on donations to continue their mission, Cassie Lowell, with Happy Paws said.

“We are going to have pups out at 7:45 in the morning to meet and greet the bikers before they out on their way. We love being out in the public with our pups, letting them see things, it is a good experience for our pups and us,” Lowell said.

Here in Plattsmouth, neighbors will start at 8 a.m. in the Hyvee parking lot.

You can by stop the Hyvee at 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning to meet meatloaf and other happy paws animals before starting the journey to Glenwood.

And some of the proceeds from the bike ride go to the Glenwood Fire Department.

The Glenwood Fire Department covers a wide area in Mills County, backing up the volunteer departments in smaller communities and responding to rural areas.

The department is a cornerstone of the community providing lifesaving services which is why the mills county chamber is using this as an opportunity fundraise for them, Mills County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gitzy Loder said.

“We don't see the everyday that they are involved in, they are saving lives, they are keeping this community vibrant so anyway we can help with that and just help strengthen this fire department,” Loder said.

Neighbors starting the bike ride in Glenwood can meet at the Glenwood Fire Department before 8 a.m.

