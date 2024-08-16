Clarinda teen and retired Council Bluffs educator are first-time DNC delegates

COUNCIL BLUFFS AND CLARINDA, Iowa (KMTV) — A 19-year-old college sophomore from Clarinda and a retired school social worker from Council Bluffs are both first-time delegates to the Democratic National Convention.



"In the more long-term sense, I think climate change and environmental policy is something that sticks out a lot to my generation," Tatum Watkins,19, said.

"I'd kind of given up hope that there'd be a woman president in my lifetime, but know I have renewed hope," said Connie Gronstal.

A 19-year-old and a political veteran, but both first time delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel. I caught up with both women as they were getting ready to head to Chicago.

Tatum Watkins — a farm kid from Clarinda — is a sophomore at Grinnell College. She began attending local party meetings just before her 18th birthday, but a college course inspired her to do more.

"It was so fascinating and I really wanted to figure out how I could, you know, be a part of the whole process and become a delegate," said Watkins.

It was sometimes a confusing process, even after a college class.

"It turns out I accidentally became a presidential elector instead," she said.

She's still an elector, part of the electoral college, but Watkins eventually figured out how to become as a delegate as well.

She told me young adults are concerned about a range of issues.

"In the more long-term sense, I think climate change and environmental policy is something that sticks out a lot to my generation," Watkins said.

In Council Bluffs, Connie Gronstal was making friendship bracelets for other delegates. She's been around politics for decades. Her husband, Mike, was majority leader in the Iowa State Senate.

They know Joe Biden personally and felt sad when he dropped out of the race, but...

"I'd kind of given up hope that there'd be a woman president in my lifetime, but know I have renewed hope," she said.

Gronstal, a retired school social worker, has been to conventions before, but this will be her first time casting a vote.

She told me the Nebraska roots she has in common with Vice Presidential nominee, Tim Walz, is also exciting.

"It's kind of a shared connection in the Midwest, especially in like, the upper Midwest where we're all kind of connected."

Both Gronstal and Watkins will be in Chicago by Sunday. We hope to check in with them during the convention.

