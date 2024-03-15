Color-coded pole in city hall shows impact of drought on Shenandoah water levels

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (KMTV) — The rain on Thursday didn't do much to help the low water levels for the City of Shenandoah. The city water superintendent, Tim Martin, says that it's the lowest he's seen water in the city wells in the 22 years he's worked for the city.



As a way to show the public how low water levels are, the Shenandoah Water Department created a color-coded pole and displayed it in city hall.

We’re looking at filling our city pool this year. We’re not sure yet ... we’re asking the citizens to conserve water. Far be it from the city to use it for something like that,” said Mayor Roger McQueen.

It might not feel like it today because it’s a little damp, but most of Iowa is in a drought.

I’m your Southwest Iowa reporter Katrina Markel in Shenandoah where the water department has come up with a creative way of communicating where the city water levels are.

All of southwest Iowa is in either a moderate or severe drought, according the University of Nebraska Drought Monitor.

The water department in Shenandoah was concerned enough that it came up with a simple visual tool that sits in the lobby of city hall.

City Water Superintendent Tim Martin says it’s the lowest he’s seen the levels in city wells during the 22 years he’s worked for Shen.

Katrina Markel: “I'm guessing that’s bad.”

Tim Martin: “It’s not good.”

Right now, water in city wells sits at about four feet. He wants to see at least 10 to 12 feet of water when the pumps are running.

If water levels drop down to one foot, Martin says, they’d have to shut off the wells.

The mayor is concerned.

“I'm worried we’re not getting any moisture ... sadly I think we live in a thing where, ‘Everything’s just always going to be there’ and a lot people don’t think about how much, every little bit of water they waste,” said Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen.

The city is asking folks to conserve water: no irrigation, watering yards or washing cars with hoses, but if we don’t get more rain they’ll have to consider other conservation measures, says Mayor Roger Mcqueen.

Superintendent Martin says, in his field, people are worried about water availability in the future. With lower water levels, there's no wiggle room if one of the city’s wells goes out of service.

Shenandoah is in the process of drilling two new wells. When those are operational, city officials say it would alleviate current water worries.

I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel, in Shenandoah.

