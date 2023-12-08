Conservation grant money available for projects in 'unique' Loess Hills

Vincent Bluff State Preserve in Council Bluffs is tucked away in the Loess Hills. It contains some of the rare natural prairie in the state of Iowa.

Lance Brisbois, who is on the board of the Loess Hills Alliance says that there is a grant available for nonprofits and communities with conservation projects in the Loess Hills.

For more information: loesshillsalliance.com

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There is very little of this natural prairie left in the State of Iowa. I’m your southwest Iowa reporter, Katrina Markel and I’m at Vincent Bluff State Preserve in Council Bluffs where I spoke to Lance Brisbois about a new opportunity for communities and nonprofits hoping to preserve a little bit of Iowa’s natural prairie.

The Loess Hills Alliance is providing up to $5,000 in matching grants for organizations with conservation projects in the Loess Hills.

Lance Brisbois from Loess Hills Alliance says preserving the hills benefits everyone from hunters to hikers.

“The Loess Hills are globally significant, they’re unique. You won’t find them anywhere else. There’s a similar landform in China, but other than that we’re the only place in the western hemisphere. They’re pretty unique. And then more than 99% of Iowa’s prairies are gone, but of that less than .01% that remain – most of that is in the Loess Hills,” said Brisbois.

Grant proposals can include woodland, grasslands and educational projects. The application is available at Loesshillsalliance.com The deadline is January 24.

