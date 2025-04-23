Council Bluffs man charged in connection to woman's death takes plea deal; her family says it's not justice

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Brianne McIntosh,28, was missing for almost two months when her body was found in a secluded spot in Fremont County. Council Bluffs resident, Justin Sickler, was initially charged with first degree murder for her death, along with abuse of a corpse and theft.



A few weeks ago, her father, Tommy Thompson, learned that Sickler was taking a plea deal.

The family doesn't like the idea that Sickler could plead to lesser charges and be out of prison on parole in twelve years.

Her father said, “The best I could hope for was life in prison without parole and now that's even being taken away.”

McIntosh leaves behind seven children.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Victim's family angry after Iowa man connected to woman's death takes plea deal

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Brianne McIntosh – according to investigators – was killed in Council Bluffs; her body was dumped in Fremont County.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

The man charged in connection to Brianne's death is pleading guilty, but not to first-degree murder. Her family says that's not justice.

Her father Tommy Thompson said, “The best I could hope for was life in prison without parole and now that's even being taken away.”

Brianne was missing for two months when Alec Thompson, her brother, gave their dad, Tommy, the news.

“Alec came in and told me to sit down," he said, holding back tears. "That her body had been found. And she was dead.”

In October, Justin Sickler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder as well as abuse of a corpse and theft.

“It kind of all started a nightmare from there,” said Tommy.

The pathologist couldn't say for sure what caused the 28-year-old's death. But investigators used GPS records to place McIntosh at Sickler's home and Sickler at the location where McIntosh's body was discovered.

“She genuinely had so much potential and she just – in life – had been dealt such a horrible hand,” her bother Alec said.

The Thompsons told me they've learned Sickler is pleading guilty to lesser charges and could be out of prison on parole in 12 years. They don't like the deal.

“Normal causes of death are bad enough, but when somebody's body is disposed of like trash, it's even worse,” said Tommy.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber told me he'll speak to the press once the sentencing is complete. The Thompsons said they'll keep fighting for justice for Brianne.

The plea and sentencing hearing is set for next Wednesday.

