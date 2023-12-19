Council Bluffs middle schoolers participate in STEM activities designed for fun, encouraging tech careers

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) —



Video shows students working on their laptops in a middle school science classroom.

Middle-Schoolers in Council Bluffs at Woodrow Wilson Middle School got to participate in "An Hour of Code" — a global program that introduces to kids to technology and technology careers.

The workshops were hosted by AIM Institute, which brings STEM programs into several Omaha-Council Bluffs area schools.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Monday morning in Council Bluffs, AIM Institute hosted “An Hour of Code” at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel, and An Hour of Code is designed to spark creativity and help kids learn about future tech careers.

The 7th graders in Ethan Bandow's science class look like they're playing games – and, in a way, they are – but the activities on their laptops are actually computer coding exercises.

It's a global program and, this year, the kids participated in pop-culture-themed activities such as Minecraft, Star Wars and Marvel.

Eighth Grader, Randi Wurtz has participated before....

"I like that I could like, do all sorts of different codes and how they work and all that ... I played a dinosaur game and I learned how to jump and walk and make it collect coins...it gives me lots of ideas that I can do what I want when I'm older and you can just – follow your dreams."

Randi credits her science teachers with encouraging her interest in computer programming and technology. The AIM Institute partners with several schools in the Omaha-Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

