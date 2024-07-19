Cyclist headed to Glenwood for RAGBRAI riding across US for fallen service members

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — RAGBRAI kicks off this weekend in Glenwood and more than 200 volunteers in the Southwest Iowa town are ready to help with the 51st year of the world's largest recreational bicycle ride.



“We’ve hosted, the last three RAGBRAIs, people at our home and that’s always exciting because you meet new people and they’re coming from all over the United States and out of the country,” said Mary Angie Winquist.

Jim Van Beek is cycling from Seattle to New York City in memory of service members who've died in the line of duty. His trip includes RAGBRAI.

“One of my Facebook posts is meeting America and I feel like that’s what’s happening right now, and every state I’ve been to, I’ve never been before,” Van Beek said.

For more information about Van Beek's ride: ride4warriors.com

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s always an exciting time when RAGBRAI comes to town. I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel, in Glenwood, my hometown, which is hosting RAGBRAI this weekend for the eighth time.

Glenwood is now tied with Sioux City for the number of times it’s hosted the start of RAGBRAI, he world’s largest recreational cycling event, started by Des Moines Register staffers 51 years ago.

“It’s been six months in the making and it’s become a lot of people’s second fulltime jobs,” said Mills County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennie Davis.

She has her hands full. Most of the first day, Sunday, takes place in Mills County. It’s the first time she’s experienced the ride in a leadership role.

“To go from just a regular old attendee to helping to execute it all is quite a big difference,” Davis said.

Glenwood Mayor Angie Winquist has lived in the community for 40 years. In addition to being mayor, she’s baking pies for a church dinner and making breakfast for 10 cyclists camping in her yard.

“We’ve hosted, the last three RAGBRAIs, people at our home and that’s always exciting because you meet new people and they’re coming from all over the United States and out of the country,” the mayor said.

One of the those from out of town, Jim Van Beek from Southern California, is cycling across the country, Seattle to New York City.

He’s riding to honor fallen service members and raise money for the USO. We met up in the Gene Leahy Mall before he set off for Glenwood.

“So, when I retired, a week later I was in Seattle and I got on this bike and started pedaling,” he said.

Part of the inspiration for Van Beek: he often cycles through Camp Pendleton. Several of the marines killed in the final days of Afghanistan, including Omaha’s Daegan Page, were stationed at Pendleton.

He’s visited war memorials along the way.

“Very small towns will have a good-sized memorial, regardless. It’s such a priority in small towns do that,” said Van Beek.

He’s learned a lot.

“One of my Facebook posts is meeting America and I feel like that’s what’s happening right now, and every state I’ve been to, I’ve never been before,” he said.

This week, Van Beek will see small town Iowa on display starting with a block party Saturday afternoon and evening in Glenwood. Visitors are encouraged to park where they can and take the free shuttle to the festivities.

