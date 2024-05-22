Damage reported in Montgomery County as severe weather sweeps through Southwest Iowa again

RED OAK AND GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Neighbors in Glenwood sheltered in the public library with Southwest Iowa reporter Katrina Markel and tornado sirens blared in Mills County. As the storm swept through Southwest Iowa, Red Oak received structure damage with reports of funnels spotted on the southwest corner of town. Authorities in Red Oak told KMTV that there are reports of more tornado damage in the eastern part of Montgomery County.



Video shows ... Glenwood neighbors huddling in the public library, structure damage in Red Oak area, viewer photo of funnel cloud.

Samantha Richardson, the children's librarian at the Glenwood Public Library said there have been enough storms so far this season that kids are checking out book about weather and they're reading book about storms during storytime.

In Red Oak, a greenhouse sustained minor storm damage, while the city roads department building received severe structural damage. Montgomery County neighbors report seeing at least one funnel on the southwest side of town.