'DEJA VU': Another tornado skirts storm-ravaged Minden

MINDEN, Iowa (KMTV) — Minden residents were rattled by another tornado that barely missed their town, and damaged some rural properties, on Monday night. It was ten days since an EF-3 tornado tore through the eastern half of the community of 600 people.

“All of a sudden, I can hear the wind outside and then the sirens went off and yeah, it was deja vu,” said Mayor Kevin Zimmerman.

The Salvation Army and NAMI-Southwest Iowa were providing mental health support on Tuesday after the storm.

Dr. Glenn Hurst, the community physician, is working with a team of volunteers who continue to check on and assist the older adults in Minden.

TO VOLUNTEER IN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY WITH SAMARITAN'S PURSE CALL: 531-242-2206

TO REQUEST HELP FROM SAMARITAN'S PURSE CALL: 833-747-1234

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just as neighbors here in Minden were beginning the recovery process after an EF3 struck the community a little over a week ago, another tornado came through a rural area just outside of town on Monday night.

I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel and I’ve been speaking to some folks who are concerned about the mental health of people living in Minden.

The damage was relatively minor on Monday night -- downed power lines, damage to farm outbuildings, but on Tuesday there was concern about mental health.

“We deployed this morning because we heard of the second tornado and warning that went out. We were worried about the anxiety and stress of people,” said Benny Benedict, the Salvation Army director for emergency services in Wisconsin and Michigan.

The Salvation Army deployed a team of chaplains from Wisconsin. Benedict says they’re here to comfort and assess needs.

“A lot of times we get a lot of donations,” said Benedict. “But it’s that emotional, spiritual care that’s really passionate to me because it just doesn’t affect the people who have damage. It’s the whole town.”

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southwest Iowa was also available for support. They were also in town on Monday.

Dr. Glenn Hurst lives in Minden and has practiced medicine in the community for 12 years. He and a medical team, including volunteer nurses, are also checking on neighbors, especially seniors.

“We discovered a lot of people who were isolated, without electricity, without the ability to keep their medications refrigerated,” Hurst said.

“A lot of these groups come into town and they want to know who they can help,” said Zimmerman. “And I say, ‘We got so many seniors that are too proud to ask.’”

It’s hard on the littlest neighbors, too.

“Mental Health is definitely a concern for young people experiencing a trauma for the first time,” said Hurst. “We’ve been grateful to have groups like Firefly that focus on children to help them with processing some things.”

