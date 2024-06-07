Denison Job Corps student says she was 'stuck' before starting building trades program

DENISON, Iowa (KMTV) — Job Corps is a nationwide, federally funded trade school program that lifts up economically disadvantaged young people. In Denison, students do everything from finish high school, earn healthcare certifications and qualify for building trades such as carpentry, electrical, and bricklaying.



This is the first season the Parks and Rec Department has worked with Job Corp students and parks director, Sam Elli, says the students have been "fantastic," helping his department get more done.

"I was quite stuck before coming here — the past few years — I was just stuck. I couldn't really get the motivation to finish with high school," said Jean Scott, 19.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here in Denison, students from Job Corps — trade program that was established in 1980 — have been working hard to maintain this mini-golf course and other parks department facilities.

I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

We've heard from many industries about the need for skilled tradespeople. I visited the Job Corp campus because it's been providing educational and vocational training across the U.S. for 60 years; the Denison campus for almost 45 years.

Virginia Wanser, education and training director: "My favorite thing in all of Job Corps is graduation."

Wanser is the education and training director at Denison Job Corps.

"Because, when those students walk across that stage they have completed things that — oh my goodness — they have completed things that they never thought they could," she said.

That's because it's not an ordinary trade school. Job Corps is administered by the Department of Labor and it's free for those who qualify. Students must have lower income and most live on campus. Some are as young as 16.

Jean is from Marshalltown, Iowa. She's 19 and is completing her high school diploma and studying building trades. She's been at Job Corps for almost two years.

"Nervous at first, and then really started enjoying what I'm doing here," said Jean.

"After hours, I feel like Job Corps is different from a college because we offer the soft skills I call them. So we have counselors on center than help do groups of anger management, conflict resolutions, time management," said Wanser.

The work experience Jean is getting with the Denison Parks and Rec Department is valuable for a future career in building maintenance. Also, parks director, Sam Ellis, teaches students how to be good employees.

"If you're going to go into carpentry or any type of construction, if you don't take initiative, you're going to find yourself with a different job," said Ellis.

The Denison campus has students pursuing not only building trades, but also healthcare. Most are from Iowa and Nebraska.

