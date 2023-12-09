Disease 'greatest threat' to Iowa's deer herd says biologist

We interviewed Iowa Department of Natural Resources deer biologist, Jace Elliott over Zoom. He's based in Boone, Iowa. We also visited Green Hill Wildlife Management area in southern Pottawattamie County where there is public hunting.

Chronic Wasting Disease is similar to B.S.E., or 'Mad Cow' Disease, and is affecting deer in Iowa. It's been in the state for about 10 years. Elliott says that there's no evidence it's a threat to humans, but it is a threat to deer population in Iowa.

CWD has shown up in tests in Fremont County and Woodbury, but the DNR will know more as deer hunting season continues.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We’re in the middle of deer season in Iowa and on Saturday, second shotgun season starts. I’m Katrina Markel your southwest Iowa reporter in Pottawattamie County and I spoke with Jace Elliott a Department of Natural Resources deer biologist, who says he expects to see more chronic wasting disease in deer this year.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is caused by a protein that deteriorates the brains of deer. It's always fatal and is similar to mad cow disease. Currently, there’s no evidence it’s transmitted to humans, but Elliott still has concerns.

“I would consider Chronic Wasting Disease to be the greatest threat that the Iowa deer herd faces.”

It’s been in Iowa for about 10 years and is spreading.

“Now, there is more detections across the state. It’s beginning to pop up primarily in central Iowa. So, western Iowa has confirmed positive cases primarily in Woodbury and Fremont county.”

He says the DNR will know more about the prevalence as they’re able to test during hunting season.

“Because we don’t have any current solutions to stopping the disease or, you know, really even slowing the spread, it’s going to likely increase in prevalence to a point where it eventually will affect population dynamics.”

The DNR offers testing in every county.

“We encourage hunters to continue hunting in areas that we know this disease exists.”

He says hunters are the first line of defense.

