Displaced Iowa residents will need housing solutions as tornado recovery continues

MINDEN, Iowa (KMTV) — On Saturday, elected officials got a tour of the tornado damage in Minden, Iowa. State Sen. Mark Costello represents the area. He said that immediately after the storm displaced neighbors found shelter with friends, family or in hotels. In the long term, though, they'll need more housing options.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday, in Minden, I spoke with State Sen. Mark Costello about housing concerns for those who've lost homes.

I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

The damage is extensive in this part of the county but — because the worst of it is confined to just this county — it will be very hard to secure federal funding for personal disaster relief.

Costello represents Minden at the statehouse. He says he's working to see what can be done at the state level.

"We've talked about trying to line up housing. Like FEMA has housing but it's always a lot of work and red tape,” said Costello. “So trying to get private places set up and trying to make sure that the power is all working good."

He said that local residents found their own shelter immediately after the storm and the emergency shelter that was set up wasn't needed. Costello told me he'd prefer to see neighbors in housing that's a little sturdier than the typical FEMA trailer.

