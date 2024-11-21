DREAM TEAM: Community devastated by tornado sends football team to state finals

NEOLA, Iowa (KMTV) — Will a magical football season for Tri-Center have a Hollywood ending? A community devastated by a tornado on April 26 is rallying around its high school football team as the kids head to the state finals for the first time in school history.



And this community, which went through the devastating tornadoes on April 26, is about to send its high school football team to the state finals.

Tri-Center has never won a state football championship. They've never even played in a final.

Anthony Sage, senior: "First time in school history. It was amazing. Dream come true."

Seniors Anthony Sage, and Landon Ward will play for the state championship against reigning Class A champs, West Hancock on Thursday afternoon.

"It's kind of a David and Goliath story if you want to be honest," said Coach Ryan Schroder.

And it would be a good story in any year but TC’s trip to the UNI dome is especially sweet this year. The district includes tornado-stricken Minden.

Coach Ryan Schroder had the team help with storm cleanup.

"It brought us all together and those same people, they got our backs now," he said.

"It's wild. I mean, it brought the community together a lot this year and it's nothing that anyone's really seen from us," said Landon Ward, a senior player.

Landon's house was damaged by the tornado. And Anthony — who lives in Neola — worked construction all summer; repairing neighbors' homes and businesses including the bowling alley and cafe, which I visited last week. He told me the football team's success has meant something to neighbors.

"I feel like we just brought life back to the town after something bad happened," Anthony said.

"We want to bring this one home for everybody because the support, you know, the support has been tremendous," said Schroder.

Opponents, West Hancock, have won four state titles. Coach Schroder told me his kids will take the pressure in stride.

"You know, the coaches said yesterday that there's nothing really to lose. I mean, we don't have much to lose other than we've had a great season," said Landon.

Regardless of the results on Thursday afternoon, this is a story about resiliency and hope. On the 50-yard line at Tri-center, I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

