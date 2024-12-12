'EMINENT DOMAIN IS THE BIG ISSUE': Montgomery County farmer concerned about pipeline

STANTON, Iowa (KMTV) — Farmer Knute Hallquist has spent his life farming land that's been in his family for generations. He's worried a proposed carbon capture pipeline through his Stanton, Iowa farm is a safety risk and will disturb topsoil. He also doesn't like that Summit Carbon Solutions might use eminent domain to construct the pipeline.



Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard comments from neighbors asking the county to pass setback ordinances that would require the pipeline to be a specified distance from homes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I used to ride my bike down here when I was in sixth grade."

Knute Hallquist's family has been farming around Stanton for about 90 years. His wife's family — even longer. He's worried about the potential use of eminent domain for a carbon capture pipeline that will run right through his field.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Montgomery County.

Of all the spots on Hallquist's farm, this one may be his favorite: "West side of the pond is blue steam and Indian grass."

This is where he comes with his nine-year-old grandson.

"This is his world and this is his grandpa time,” said Hallquist. “And memories are being made right now and there's potential danger there."

Hallquist and neighbors were at the courthouse when the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard from landowners asking for a county ordinance requiring the pipelines to be set back a specified distance from homes. Opponents worry the hazardous liquid pipeline could leak or rupture.

"We ask you to do your duty to protect our property, our health and our safety," Barb Nelson said at the meeting.

I've been following this story for months: neighbors who see potential value in the carbon capture pipelines and neighbors who don't want anything to do with the pipelines.

"Eminent domain is the big issue. I don't think it's right for this project," Hallquist said.

The pipelines would carry liquified CO2, a byproduct of ethanol production, from Iowa to underground storage in North Dakota.

Pipeline companies receive tax credits to capture the carbon and keep it out of the atmosphere. Some corn producers say it could open up new markets for their product.

Montgomery County Board Chair Mike Olson: "I don't support the pipeline per se, but I do support ethanol."

The Iowa Utilities Commission issued a construction permit for the first phase — or base scope — in August.

Landowners were hoping the Montgomery County board would pass a setback ordinance for the second phase, but no votes were scheduled beyond Tuesday's discussion.

When I talked to a Summit spokeswoman this summer she said the company's preference is not to use eminent domain.

“Our goal has always been 100% voluntary easement agreements,” Sabrina Zenor said.

Hallquist is also worried about the topsoil quality after it's removed and put back.

"One of the fields that it's going to go through, the topsoil isn't that deep and you will have a hard time putting it back," he said.

Locals are also aware of another Summit action: the threat of a lawsuit. Shelby and Story counties are fighting Summit in court right now. Olson wants to wait for that decision before passing an ordinance.

"The main thing is it will open us up for future litigation, by the pipeline, to come back and try to collect lost revenues," the supervisor said.

James Norris has land near the pipeline route: "I think the concern is, you're seeing a private company, that's taking yours and my tax dollars. And using eminent domain to seize land and then threatening our counties to sue them if they want to protect the citizens of their county."

For now, Hallquist walks the land his family has known for generations hoping these deep roots remain undisturbed.

“All the grandkids have come back since the pond was built, every year for at least a week,” he said. “So yeah, it means a lot to us.”

