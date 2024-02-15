Fate uncertain for Iowa bill handing control of public libraries to politicians

We've been following an Iowa bill that would give city councils more control over public libraries and reduce the independence of library boards.

The director of the Council Bluffs Public Library, Antonia Krupicka-Smith, says that library boards have specialized training that city council members don't necessarily have.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An Iowa bill that would strip your neighborhood library board of some of its independence will fail if it’s not put on a committee agenda this week.

I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

We’ve been following a bill that would allow city councils to take control of libraries without a voter referendum, which is current state law. Library boards already have oversight from city governments, says Council Bluffs library director Antonia Krupicka-Smith.

Krupicka-Smith: “So, I think some of the concerns that are being voiced right now have a lot to do around local control and making sure city councils don’t get bogged down with all that extra work ... as well as these library boards have a lot of training ... City councils already have a lot on their plate as well as potentially politicizing the function of the library.”

This week is known as ‘funnel week’ in the Iowa legislature. The library bill could very well be added to an agenda in the House or Senate, but if it is not, it won’t move forward.

Katrina Markel, your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter.