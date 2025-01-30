Watch Now
FBI nominee asked by Grassley about January 6 defendants

Senators asked Patel to clarify his position on the president's pardon of people involved in the January 6 Capitol riots.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley questioned President Trump's nominee for FBI Director during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday. Senators asked Patel to clarify his position on the president's pardon of people involved in the January 6 Capitol riots.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

Kash Patel, an attorney nominated to lead the FBI, was questioned by Iowa Senator and Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Thursday.

Patel is a controversial pick in some circles. He falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The former government lawyer also publicly celebratedthe success of a national anthem recording made by some January 6 defendants.

Grassley: “So explain your position on January 6 to this committee and how do you respond to critics who say that you’re anti-law enforcement?”

Patel: “I have repeatedly, often, publicly and privately said there can never be a tolerance for violence against law enforcement.”

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin pressed him further after citing the violent histories of some of the pardoned January 6 defendants.

Durbin: “Was President Trump wrong to give blanket clemency to the January 6 defendants?”

Patel: “I do not agree with the commutation of any sentence of any individual who committed violence against law enforcement.”

Grassley says he never makes up his mind until after a committee hearing is over, but in a video statement released on Wednesday he spoke positively about Patel.

