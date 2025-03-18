FEDERAL CUTS: Will Iowa libraries lose audio books and e-books after executive order?

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — An executive action signed by President Trump on March 14 calls for several government agenciesto be "eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law." Included in that order is the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). In Iowa, funding from IMLS provides audio and ebook services to libraries throughout the state.



Glenwood Public Library Director Tara Painter says access to audio books and e-books essentially triples the size of the library.

"That just really makes our library a vital resource for everybody. We have some patrons who only use the online services,” Painter said. “I would really hate to see what that looked like to not have that component."

"My daughter was just on her way home from Colorado and she had audio books because she was by herself and I just think, what a nice service that is," said Barbara Taenzler, a longtime library supporter and local book reviewer.



WATCH KATRINA'S STORY HERE

FEDERAL CUTS: Will Iowa libraries lose audio and e-books books?

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tara Painter: "Americans love their libraries. Our community loves their library."

This is my hometown library, where I participated in the summer reading program, researched school projects and, more recently, accessed the internet.

I'm southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel at the Glenwood Public Library.

I'm here to find out how this library could be affected by federal cuts.

On March 14 President Trump signed an executive order aimed at eliminating or greatly minimizing several federal agencies.

Among them, the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

"It's just such a weird space we're in right now, I don't know why. I don't. I don't have an idea why,” said Tara Painter, the director of the Glenwood Public Library.

That agency is where the State Library of Iowa gets funding for, among other things, e-books and audio books for local libraries that could not otherwise afford them.

Painter says the program essentially triples the library size.

"That just really makes our library a vital resource for everybody. We have some patrons who only use the online services,” she said. “I would really hate to see what that looked like to not have that component."

Painter says, roughly 10,000 audio books and e-books were checked out in Glenwood last year.

One patron didn't want to go on camera, but he told me he would "miss them immensely" if e-books and audio books went away. He said he reads about 10 books a month that way.

"Romance is my favorite," said Barbara Taenzler.

She is a champion of libraries: "Because many of us cannot buy books."

She's reviewed books in the Glenwood newspaper since 1977.

"My daughter was just on her way home from Colorado and she had audio books because she was by herself and I just think, what a nice service that is," Taenzler said.

The State Library of Iowa says more than four million digital items were circulated in 2023 throughout Iowa public libraries.